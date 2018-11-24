× Person injured, man in custody following police pursuit and crash in Hartford

HARTFORD – One person was injured after a car allegedly stolen from West Hartford, crashed into several parked cars and took out a utility pole Saturday in Hartford.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Sigourney Street. The downed power lines meant the road was closed between Homestead and Albany Avenues. The road was closed as police investigated the events surrounding the crash. Police said the injured person was taken to the locals hospital and is in stable condition. It is not clear how the person was injured.

A West Hartford police officer was inside a Shell Gas station on the corner of Troutbrook Drive when someone told him that a car that was left running in the parking lot, was stolen. The stolen car was later seen in Hartford, where it eventually crashed. West Hartford Police detectives were on the scene of the crash along with Hartford police. Arnold Huge, 35, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Eversource crews have been called to the scene to deal with the power lines. According to Eversource’s outage map, there is no outage in that area of Hartford.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

#BREAKING serious crash CLOSES sigourney st in #Hartford . Power lines down. EMS working on victim. Vehicle involved believed to be stolen from #WestHartford @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ZTC6czPMCS — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

Another angle of signourney st. Multiple cars heavily damaged, power lines down @FOX61News #Hartford pic.twitter.com/zvViadGiMn — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018

VIDEO from #Hartford Sigourney st crash scene. Handcuffed man on ground residents say was driver of stolen Honda CRV from #WestHartford . Vehicle reported stolen earlier today. Could see 1 person taken by EMS on stretcher, possibly pedestrian injured. Awaiting details @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/LeOB1G2O5k — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 24, 2018