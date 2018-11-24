× Suspect in custody after allegedly strangling elderly woman at nursing home in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A woman is in serious condition after she was allegedly strangled by an 81 year-old man.

Police said that they responded Autumn Lake Healthcare nursing home on North Main Street on calls of an assault. Officers found at the address a 76 year-old woman suffering from strangulation injuries. She was brought to the local area hospital for treatment.

The suspect, John Jensen, was arrested and taken into police custody. He is facing numerous charges including strangulation and criminal attempt to commit murder. His bail is set at $1 million.

The investigation remains ongoing and active. Police will release more details when they are available.