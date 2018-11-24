× WATCH: Looters rob home evacuated during Woolsey Fire

MALIBU, Calif. — Malibu residents are on alert for looters who are taking advantage of the fire that swept through the community.

The looters hit homes that were evacuated by residents when the fires came close. Video shows men looking around one house before climbing the roof and breaking in. The owner, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said three men spent five hours ransacking his home. His home surveillance cameras captured the looters after he and his fiancee evacuated under threat of the Woolsey Fire.

“We just couldn’t understand hoe that could happen, i mean this place is under lock down. I mean, it’s sickening that this type of, you know, events happen during disasters.”

Police say the thieves stole jewelry, home items and designer goods valued over a million dollars