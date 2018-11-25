× Dog dies in Harwinton after being shot with BB gun

HARWINTON — A dog has died after being shot by a BB gun in Harwinton.

Harwinton Animal Control posted on their Facebook page Sunday evening stating that “a dog was shot and killed today in Harwinton.”

State police said that the owner of the dog let it out to go to the bathroom.

The dog collapsed when it returned, bleeding from a small hole. The owner took it to the vet where it died from a BB gun wound.

Anyone with anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Harwinton Animal Control at (860) 806-8743/(860) 485-9051 or the residential State Trooper at (860) 485-1421.