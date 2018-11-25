× Essex Steam Train opens new ride for the holidays

ESSEX — All aboard the Essex Steam Train where Santa and Mrs. Claus make a special appearance for their Elf Academy where elves in training complete three different courses in Laughing, Singing, and Dancing.

“Santa needs help at the North Pole. This is his busy time of year, a lot of toys to make, so he’s looking for new elves,” says Rob Bradway, the Vice President of the Essex Steam Train and Production Manager for the Christmas specials.

The Essex steam train is historic and has been a staple in Connecticut since 1868. During the Santa Special, you can get on board the steam train and enjoy a ride of your own with Santa and his elves. Once your hat is on and your ticket is punched, it’s off to the academy you go!

“Professors” give lessons while the train heads up to the North Pole. There are no grades. Instead, elves in training get stickers for each lesson learned.

“It is an absolute delight. Their faces light up everytime you give them a sticker,” says Dani Kay, known as “Professor Sally Stockings”.

The train rides are an hour long.

During the ride, kids will get a gift from the elves, be able to take pictures with Santa, and enjoy musical performances!

The Santa special steam train runs a few times from 9a.m.-1p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until December 23.

For ticketing information go to essexsteamtrain.com.