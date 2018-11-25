× Grenade found near CRRA plant in Hartford turns out to be dud

HARTFORD – A dummy grenade caused some tense moments, closed down a street and evacuated a building in Hartford on Saturday morning.

Employees of the Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority trash-to-energy facility on Murphy Road found a grenade, complete with pin in it, near the steps of their building and called 9-1-1 about 8:30 a.m. Police and fire crews responded, evacuated the building, closed the road in front of the building, and called in the bomb squad.

The bomb squad was able to x-ray the device, and determined that it was a ‘training grenade’ that had no explosive charge. They removed device and the scene cleared shortly after 9:30 a.m. No word yet on how the device ended up outside the CRRA building.