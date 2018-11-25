More rain on the way…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday’s storm brought around 1 to 2 inches of rain across the state according to radar estimates. This storm will lift out today, with high pressure building in for a brief period through Monday afternoon.

Rain returns as a system moves in from the west. Heavy rain is expected through Tuesday morning. This quick shot should produce around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall as well. Cold high pressure will build in after that, with temps staying steady around the lower 40s for highs, and near freezing for lows.

Looking further ahead, models are showing another storm for next Sunday that could produce heavy rain as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Early showers then some clearing. High: upper 40s.

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.