Staying Safe on Cyber Monday

HARTFORD -- Now that the holidays have kicked off many of us will be spending time shopping, and if you'll be buying online for cyber Monday, there are some things you need to look out for.

"I feel like there’s a lot more options when you look online, and it’s a bit more relaxing cause I don’t like it when people ask me a lot of questions," said Ian Mrakovcich, from Bozrah.

According to Lora Rae Anderson, with the department of consumer protection, she advises to be careful shopping online.

"Don’t give away your personal information to an organization you don’t trust. You should never have to give away health care information, you should never have to give away your social security number," said Anderson.

"I only try to go to the trusted sites," said Gary Striewski, from West Hartford.

If someone has charged your credit card or debit card in a fraudulent way, contact your credit card company and file a report with them right away, advised Anderson.