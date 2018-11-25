× We all know “ALICE”; United Way focuses on working families trying to make ends meet

HARTFORD – Nearly forty percent of families in much of Connecticut struggle to make ends meet each year. For the past four years the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut has continued to give us a glimpse into their lives with the annual “ALICE” report.

“ALICE” stands for Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. They’re people who are working, but don’t have the savings or income flexibility to get ahead, who struggle to pay for the essentials like food, clothing, housing and transportation. They’re often just one health or other crisis away from bankruptcy or poverty.

Maura Cook of the United Way joined the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday to discuss why it’s so important to put out the report each year. She says “What we really wants to do was take a look at what does it mean to really make ends meet here in Connecticut, and how many families are struggling to hit that mark? And what we’ve learned over the last four years that about 40 percent families as you mentioned are struggling to cover the basics.”

