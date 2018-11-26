× 13-year-old assaulted, robbed at bus stop in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — Police say they are looking for two young men following a strong armed robbery this morning at a bus stop.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Yale Street and Amherst Street.

A 13-year-old middle school student was waiting for the bus when two cars pulled alongside him and demanded his things.

Police say after the student refused, the two young black men got out of a silver or white Honda CRV. There were five people in total in the car.

The two suspect pushed the victim to the ground and began punching and kicking him.

While the student was on the ground, the two suspects took his belongings from him. There was a second vehicle that was parked nearby. That car was a smaller blue Honda with two people inside, according to police.

The victim counted a total of seven suspects, all young black males around 16-year-olds. No weapons were used, according to police.

After taking the student’s things, both cars fled the scene, driving north on Yale Street. The victim suffered only minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Officer Kevin Lawless at 860-721-2901.