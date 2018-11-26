2 women arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — Two women are in police custody after they allegedly tried to abduct a child.

Police said that on Friday, they received a complaint of a child abduction. They later learned that the non-custodial mother who is from Willimantic, had taken her biological daughter from a home. They were headed out-of-state.

The mother and daughter were eventually found by police and agreed to come back to Willimantic. Once back in town, police found out the sister of the mother had driven from Minnesota to them up. Police said the sister knew the mother had no parental rights to the child and had knowledge of the court order that they were violating.

The mother, 20 year-old Simiona Toj-Chach, was charged with criminal attempt to commit custodial interference, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor and breach peace. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The sister, 22 year-old Antonia Toj-Chach, was charged with the same charges as Simiona and is also scheduled to appear in court Monday.