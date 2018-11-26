Guilford PD: Juvenile charged with manslaughter in connection to Guilford teen who was shot dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Guilford Police Department said a juvenile, whose identity will not be released, was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter in the second degree in connection with Ethan Song's death.

"The investigation also identified an incident that occurred prior to Ethan's death," police said in a release. "The same juvenile was charged with CGS 53a-63 Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree in connection with the prior incident and referred to Juvenile Court, Waterbury where the case is scheduled to be handled."

On Tuesday, the State's Attorney office released its report on the death of Ethan Song who died from a gunshot wound on January 31.

The report said that Song accidentally shot himself in the head with a .357 magnum handgun which was stored in a master bedroom closet at the location where he was shot.