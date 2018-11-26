Latte artist uses coffee cups as his canvas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL – The slogan says “America Runs on Dunkin” but this might stop you in your tracks.

Michael Breach’s artwork often has that effect on people with the added kick of caffeine. Breach is a self-proclaimed “Latte Artist” and has traveled the world showcasing his coffee creations.

“My palette is a coffee cup,” said the Brooklyn native who is lending his talents to Dunkin’ as they launch new espresso drinks and upgraded coffee machines to appeal to an even more broad customer base.

Breach was creating his coffee art at the Dunkin’ location in Cromwell, with no shortage of people taking pictures of his offerings.

Breach can whip up a portrait in minutes using espresso, frothed milk, and food coloring.

“This is so millennial,” Breach, 34, laughed.

Molly Loh, a marketing manager with Dunkin’ said “He is our latte artist, pretty cool, huh?”

Breach said he has no plans of stopping his interesting occupation which has earned him over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

“This is about doing something different,” he said. “It’s really about the joy it brings people.”

To see more of Breach’s work, click here.