Man arrested following stolen car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Part of Elm Street in Hartford was closed for some time due to a stolen car crash Monday.

Hartford Police Department said just before noon, they responded to a call from a vehicle owner indicating that she was following her stolen vehicle.

“The vehicle, a 2004 BMW X3, was stolen from the owner’s driveway at 6:06 a.m. as it was warming up,” police said in a release. “A patrol officer approached the vehicle on foot as it was stopped in traffic in the area of Washington Street and Russ Street. Upon observing police presence, the driver accelerated off, last seen traveling towards Clinton Street.”

Police said a traffic officer in the area “deployed Stop Sticks which proved effective.”

Police said rather than pulling over, the driver continued on and struck two state-owned unoccupied parked vehicles at 75 Elm Street before fleeing on foot.

Police said the driver was located hiding behind a parked vehicle in the area of 166 Capitol Avenue. Police said they arrested and charged Johnny Castro, 18.

Police said Castro was found to have an active out of town warrant for carrying a dangerous weapon and failure to appear. Police charged Castro with larceny in the third degree, criminal trover in the second degree, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to obey officer signal, interfering w/police, operating a m/v w/o a license.

He was given a $35,000 bond in addition to a $10,000 bond for the previous warrant.