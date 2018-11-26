× Part of Elm Street in Hartford closed following crash

HARTFORD — Part of Elm Street in Hartford is closed following a stolen car crash.

Police said the car had collided with several other parked cars in front of the offices of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and came to a rest at 75 Elm Street, which is the building housing the appellate court.

It is not known at this time if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story so check back with FOX61 for updates throughout the afternoon.