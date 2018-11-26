Soggy end to the month of November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday starts dry, but doesn’t end that way – with a lot of rain coming in by the evening period. This is the same storm that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest, but for us, it’s an all rain event, and not snow. Temps this morning are near 40, with the mid 40s by the end of the day, thanks to thick clouds.

Post-storm overnight, quieter conditions prevail. A few light rain showers or snowflakes for Wednesday morning is all we have to endure this week, with temps that are running just a few degrees below the upper 40s the temperatures should be topping out at in late November.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny: High: Low 40s

