Milford police in stand-off with domestic violence suspect

MILFORD — Milford Police say they are trying to negotiate with a domestic violence suspect who won’t come out of his Falmouth Street home.

Police say shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning, a woman came to the police department to report a domestic violence incident. She had suffered some minor injuries.

The suspect is currently inside the home on Falmouth Street, but police say there’s no one else in there with him.

Police say they are trying to get lines of communication in with the suspect, and trying to figure out if he’s armed or not.

Police say the suspect also has prior access to firearms in different jurisdictions.

The coupe had recently moved to Milford.

Police indicate they have never been called to this home before.

Nearby schools have been notified. Some bus routes were change,d but everything else remained the same.

This is a developing story.