WATCH: State Police warn of item thefts from unlocked cars in Durham

DURHAM — State Police say they are trying to find a suspect after the theft of an unlocked car.

Police say that in the past couple of weeks, the Town of Durham had seen an increased amount of cars that were rummaged through with items taken from them.

One resident reported that his Ring security camera was able to capture a suspect committing these crimes, according to police.

Police ask anyone who may recognize the individual to call the Durham Resident State Trooper at 860-399-2100.

Police also want to remind residents to keep their cars locked at all times, and to never keep anything valuable in there.