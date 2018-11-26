× Woman in Torrington crash dies from injuries

TORRINGTON– A woman has died from her injuries suffered in a crash last week.

Police said Nancy Low, 45, of Goshen, has died as a result of her injuries she suffered in a crash last Tuesday.

The two vehicle crash was on Goshen Road between Lovers Lane and Klug Hill Road.

Three people were hurt according to Torrington’s fire chief Peter Towey.

The Torrington Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation and will update accordingly as the investigation progresses.