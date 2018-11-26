× Woman police said was strangled by Waterbury man in nursing home dies

WATERBURY — The woman who police said was strangled inside a nursing home has died.

Police said that they responded Autumn Lake Healthcare nursing home on North Main Street for calls of an assault Saturday. Officers found a 76-year-old woman suffering from strangulation injuries. She was brought to the local area hospital for treatment.

The suspect, John Jensen, 81, was arrested and is facing numerous charges, including strangulation and criminal attempt to commit murder. His bail was set at $1 million. Police haven’t made clear yet if the charges will be changed now that the victim has died.

