× Yankees Brian Cashman scheduled to rappel down Stamford building

STAMFORD — Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is going down… for a good cause.

Cashman is scheduled to rappel down the Landmark building in downtown Stamford on Sunday, December 2 at 5 p.m. along with Santa Claus.

After the rappelling, Cashman and Santa Claus will take part in the lighting of the holiday tree in Latham Park.

The event is sponsored by Stamford Downtown and the city of Stamford.