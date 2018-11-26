Yankees Brian Cashman scheduled to rappel down Stamford building

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: : General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman looks on prior to the American League Wild Card Game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: : General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman looks on prior to the American League Wild Card Game between the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
STAMFORD — Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is going down… for a good cause.
Cashman is scheduled to rappel down the Landmark building in downtown Stamford on Sunday, December 2 at 5 p.m. along with Santa Claus.
After the rappelling, Cashman and Santa Claus will take part in the lighting of the holiday tree in Latham Park.
The event is sponsored by Stamford Downtown and the city of Stamford.
41.054975
-73.537712