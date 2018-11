Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

My daughter was recently involved in a terrible accident involving a tractor trailer,

she was in a traffic jam on the highway and the truck jack knifed into her!

Her car was crushed between the truck and car in front of her.

She just got out of the hospital and has been receiving all sorts of calls from all 3 insurance companies … Please let me know what we should know and/or do!

Evelyn J