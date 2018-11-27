Cool night with temps in the 40s; Partly cloudy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This pesky coastal storm is still affecting Maine and New Hampshire, and now that we are on the back side of the storm, we are starting to feel the chill.

A relatively dry, but raw evening is expected as cold Canadian high pressure moves in. This Northwest flow will also spark lake effect snow showers from the Great Lakes, and some of those could reach as far as Northwest CT.

Don’t expect any negative impacts from these flurries.

Temps will be cooler than average through to the weekend. Expect this cool regime to break as another coastal storm approaches by Sunday. Thankfully, the track of this storm is once again inland, so rain is in the cards.

Next week – there is another hint of rain. Still too far out to provide any concrete details!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, showers overnight. High: 50s.

