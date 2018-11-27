× Crash in Winchester kills two, seriously injures others

WINCHESTER — Winchester police say two people are dead, three others injured after a crash Monday night on Route 8.

Police say the crash happened on North Main Street (Route 8), south of Riverton Road (Route 20), at 11:35 p.m.

The car, a 2000 Honda Civic, was driving southbound when the driver lost control of the car, crossing the center line. The car then drove off the road, and into a tree.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Winsted, and the front passenger, a 26-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene by responders. Three other passengers in the back seat were also injured. A juvenile girl was thrown from the car, and suffered severe injuries. Another young woman, 18, also suffered severe injuries. The third passenger, a 22-year-old man, suffered only minor injuries.

All passengers are from Winsted.

State Police are investigating the crash. They have not identified the victims at this time.