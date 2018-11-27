× Former Bridgeport teacher accused of assaulting students pleads no contest

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport special education teacher charged with sexually assaulting two students has pleaded no contest.

The Connecticut Post reports that 32-year-old Laura Calladio Ramos pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree sexual assault and violating a protective order.

Prosecutors said Ramos had sex with an 18-year-old student “a handful of times” between December 2016 and April 2017.

Police said Ramos complained to the second victim in April 2017 that her husband didn’t want to have sex with her before they had sex in a restaurant.

Waterford police said Ramos violated a protective order when she was caught with one victim in her car. Earlier this year she resigned from her job at Central High School in Bridgeport.

She faces up to five years in prison at sentencing Jan. 25.

