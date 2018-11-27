New Haven PD: Nearly $15,000 worth of birds stolen from pet shop

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after they said several high-priced birds were stolen from a pet store early Tuesday morning.

New Haven Police Department said around 3:28 a.m., a newspaper deliverer called police after he’d spotted the door to the Worldwide Fish & Pet Store had been pried open.

Police said when they arrived, they found an “unusual crime scene.”

“The defeated door was being propped open by a piece of metal,” police said in a release. “There was some pet food scattered about. Feathers, including a long blue one, were discovered. Red and blue feathers were discovered at the back of the shop. The cops found a number for the owner and asked that he come down to his business.”

Police said the owner looked around and realized several high-priced birds were gone, roughly $15,000 in mainly Parrots, Conures and Cockatoos.

Police said among the missing is a Scarlet Macaw $2,800, two Blue and Gold Macaws $2,500 each, an African Grey $2,500, a Severas Macaw $1,400, two Grimson Belly Conures $550 each and an Orange Sun Conure $349.

The owner told police that several cages, some containing several Cockatoos were also stolen $1,800.

“It’s possible a U-Haul truck was used to pilfer the pricey psittacines (Parrots),” said police. “Detectives continue to search for surveillance footage from area businesses and traffic cameras.”

Police added, “the illegal trade of stolen exotic pets are rare investigations for any local law enforcement agency. Of immediate concern is the proper care and environment for the birds. Proper and specific nourishment is important as is assuring the birds are not exposed to extreme cold.”

Police said according to the Pet Health Network, “many birds and reptiles, in particular, need to be kept warm to remain healthy. Birds (especially larger parrots) can generally tolerate temperatures as low as the 50s, but once the thermometer drops below that, they may get fluffed up (expending all of their energy trying to trap warm air between their feathers and their bodies to keep warm) and stop eating. Pets burn extra calories trying to stay warm, so it is essential that they keep eating.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.

