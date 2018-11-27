Parents of Ethan Song, lawmakers announce ‘Ethan’s Law’

GUILFORD — State Representative Sean Scanlon (D-Guilford) this morning joined the parents of Ethan Song, a 15-year-old Guilford teenager killed by gun violence last January, to announce Ethan’s Law.

This is what the statement the Representative’s office released regarding the law:

The bill, which Scanlon will introduce when the 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 9, would close a loophole in Connecticut law that prohibited prosecutors in Ethan’s killing from charging the owner of the gun used to kill him.

“Our community suffered a great tragedy with the loss of Ethan but gun violence is a tragedy that sadly impacts each and every community in our state far too often. I am so proud to be working with Mike and Kristin on Ethan’s Law and I truly believe that by closing this loophole in his memory and the memory of other victims we will reduce gun violence and make our state safer,” Scanlon said.

Connecticut’s safe storage law, Connecticut State Statute Sec. § 29-37i, only requires that loaded firearms be properly stored if a “minor is likely to gain access to the firearm without the permission of the parent or guardian of the minor.”

In a report published last week by the State’s Attorneys Office, prosecutors determined that the gun used to kill Ethan was unloaded but the gun’s bullets were stored next to the gun in the same cardboard box. Because the gun was not technically loaded despite the bullets being right next to it, the State’s Attorneys Office concluded they could not prosecute the gun’s owner based on current state statute. Ethan’s Law would amend the current law to require that all firearms by properly stored and will also raise the age from 16 to 18 in which a gun owner must properly secure their firearms.

“I will honor Ethan through action. I will fight for all children impacted by gun violence and work tirelessly to ensure that no other child dies because of unsecured guns and my hope is no other parent will have to walk this heartbreaking journey,” Kristen Song, Ethan’s mother, said.

“Ethan’s Law will promote safe gun storage, which will reduce tragic accidents, teen suicide, school shootings and gun theft. It will save lives by motivating parents to consider the many ways that young people can access the family’s guns versus merely asking, ‘Did I unload my gun?’ ” Mike Song, Ethan’s father, said.