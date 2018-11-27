Parkland survivor, co-founder of ‘March for our Lives’ speaks at SCSU

NEW HAVEN — A survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will speak at Southern Connecticut State University Tuesday night.

David Hogg, co-founder of the March For Our Lives Movement against gun violence, has been speaking to audiences across the nation.

SCSU said Hogg’s “grassroots activism and social media mastery have mobilized millions of young people to find their voice, speak out and engage in change.”

SCSU said “David brings an inspiring message of active citizenship and an urgent call to action. Declaring that “the sun shines on a new day, and it is ours,” David calls upon his generation to get involved and drive change on myriad issues.”

