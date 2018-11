× Police investigating homicide in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a homicide that took place near the corner of Park Avenue and Laurel Avenue Tuesday night.

Police said a person was fatally shot around 8 p.m.

At this time, no suspect has been taken into custody and the name of the victim has yet to be released.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.