Rain clears out, partly sunny Tuesday, temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds will continue to whip about through the morning on Tuesday.

This storm will exit the area, and will bring colder air into the region. This will mean the possibility for residual moisture to come in the form of snowflakes in the hills. Other than that - we don't have much to worry about through the week.

Once we get to the weekend - Expect it to start dry. However - Sunday could be rainy. Another coastal storm is forecast by models to be in the area, and could bring additional rainfall.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Chance for showers. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 40s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.