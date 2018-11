BREAKING VIDEO: tipped truck with crane has CLOSED part of hopemeadow st in #Simsbury @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bMXhP4nm3q — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 27, 2018

SIMSBURY — Police said a truck carrying a crane tipped over causing Route 10 to be closed Tuesday.

Police said that Rt. 10 was closed from West Street (Rt 167) to Pine Hill Road (area of 540 Hopmeadow Street). Emergency crews are on the scene. Police estimate the road will be cleared around 5 pm.

Rt 10 (Hopmeadow Street) in Simsbury temporarily closed due to trailer that tipped over with a crane on it. There are no reported injuries. Rt. 10 closed from West Street (Rt 167) to Pine Hill Road (area of 540 Hopmeadow Street). Police and Fire on scene. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) November 27, 2018