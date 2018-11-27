Source: Former officer surrenders to police after standoff
VERNON — A former police officer is in custody after a brief standoff in Vernon.
Police tell FOX 61 a man wanted for a domestic dispute in Manchester was found on Butternut Lane in Vernon Tuesday night.
A police source identified the suspect as a fired Hartford police officer.
Officers had difficulty getting the suspect out of the home, but he eventually surrendered.
A SWAT team was not called in.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
41.818701 -72.466559