Source: Former officer surrenders to police after standoff

VERNON — A former police officer is in custody after a brief standoff in Vernon.

Police tell FOX 61 a man wanted for a domestic dispute in Manchester was found on Butternut Lane in Vernon Tuesday night.

A police source identified the suspect as a fired Hartford police officer.

Officers had difficulty getting the suspect out of the home, but he eventually surrendered.

A SWAT team was not called in.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.