× Bridgeport police investigating homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Police said around 9:30 pm they were called to investigate a report of shots were fired in front of 73/75 Laurel Avenue. They arrived to find a 30-year-old man in the torso and neck. He was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was targeted by the shooter. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224. Citizens with information can also call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).