Community responds to rash of bus stop robberies in Windsor and Wethersfield

WINDSOR - For the second time this week, a Connecticut student was beaten up and robbed at their school bus.

It happened in Wethersfield on Monday and just Wednesday in Windsor.

Police in Windsor are now expected to step up patrols at bus stops.

It was a typical morning for a 14-year old who was waiting for the school bus by Philip Henry Circle when all of a sudden, police said two older boys got out of a car and attacked him and ran away with his cell phone and ear buds.

Neighbors described the area as quiet and crime-free, but after they found out what happened, they are now thinking about their safety.

"I heard it happened in Wethersfield but not in Windsor. I left my house open right now, so shocked to hear," said Barbara Redway of Windsor.

"I'm sorry it happened, but I don't think anybody is free from danger," said Kathy Keena of East Windsor.

Police said they are on the lookout for a black, four-door sedan.

Bill Binnenkade saw what happened and ran out to help but it was too late because the suspects had driven off.

"He just started smacking him, so I started running over here to try and catch him and my neighbor saw him too. He just dove right into the car and he took off," said Binnenkade of Windsor.

Binnenkade said he sees the 14-year-old every morning waiting for the school bus.

"This is a boy that you know he doesn’t have beef with anybody," added Binnenkade.

A similar incident took place in Wethersfield. Captain Thomas LePore said there are differences, but also similarities that pose as a red flag.

"Do not wait at a bus stop alone. If you can have the person there, a parent can wait. It can be an inconvenience, we do understand but there is safety in numbers," said Capt. LePore.

Windsor Public Schools released a statement in response to what happened and said officials will be discussing bus stop safety with students.

South Windsor Police are also boosting patrols. They posted a statement on their Facebook page advising everyone to be on the lookout for the suspects' cars from Wethersfield and Windsor.

Windsor Police Department said they are working with Wethersfield Police Department on these similar incidents.

Luckily, the teen was not hurt but police are still looking for the suspects.