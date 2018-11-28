Dunkin’ Donuts says customer data may have been compromised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Do you have a Dunkin' Donuts account?

You may want to check for suspicious activity after Dunkin' Donuts said a third-party may have gained access to usernames and passwords from security breaches of other companies.

"These individuals then used the usernames and passwords to try to break in to various online accounts across the internet," Dunkin' Donuts said in a release. Dunkin’ Brands has issued notification letters to certain DD Perks account holders who may have experienced unauthorized access to their accounts."

The Dunkin' Brand released the following statement:

Although Dunkin’s internal systems did not experience a data security breach, we were informed by one of our security vendors that third-parties who obtained DD Perks account holders’ usernames and passwords through other companies’ or organizations’ security breaches may have used this information to log into certain DD Perks accounts if the account holders used the same username and password for unrelated accounts." Dunkin’ forced a password reset that required potentially impacted DD Perks account holders to log out and log back in to their account using a new password. To protect their security, guests are encouraged to change their passwords on a regular basis.

