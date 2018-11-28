FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Vigil held for man fatally shot at Pope Park in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - A vigil was held in the Parkville section of Hartford Wednesday night with community members and family of the man who was shot to death in Pope Park over a week ago.

On November 19, police were called after reports of a person shot twice. That person was identified as 49-year-old Shawn Robin Rhodes.

At the vigil, Reverend Henry Brown called for justice for the Rhodes family.

Shawn's mother originally from Hartford now lives in Oklahoma and made the trip back searching for answers. She said that the past week has been horrific for her and her family.

She just wants justice for her son whose life was taken far too soon. Members of the community echoing her pleas. There have been no arrests made in the case as her son's killer still is at large.