MDC proposes rate hikes for Greater Hartford Area

HARTFORD – For the second time, community members are voicing their concerns about a proposed rate hike from the Metropolitan District Commission for 2019.

According to MDC, the proposed increase was developed in accordance with EPA guidelines for projected wastewater usage rates for the upcoming year.

The proposed hikes will raise water and sewer bills while some homeowners may even see an uptick on their property taxes.

The 2019 proposed budget includes a 13.2 percent spending increase, a water bill increase of $6.71 a month and a 15 percent increase in a fee that goes toward property tax.

If approved, homeowners could see up to an 11 percent increase in their water and sewer bills next year with an additional 1 to 4 percent increase in their property taxes.

Right now, the average residential customer pays $58.73 a month for 4,360 gallons of water. The new monthly bill would rise to $65.16 a month.

Commissioners are expected to adopt its 2019 budget on December 10th