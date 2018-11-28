Mostly sunny Thursday with temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps will be cooler than average through to the weekend.

Expect this cool regime to break as another coastal storm approaches by Sunday. Thankfully, the track of this storm is once again inland, so rain is in the cards.

Next week – there is another hint of rain. Still too far out to provide any concrete details!

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Upper 30s to 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, showers overnight. High: 50s.

