PD: Woman dies after being struck by a car in Vernon; Route 83 closed

VERNON -- Police said a woman has died after she was struck by a car on Talcottville Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, Life Star was requested.

"Initial investigation indicates a pickup truck driven by an adult male was traveling northbound on Route 83 and struck the pedestrian," police said in a release. The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is speaking to investigators."

Police said Route 83 is closed between Regan Road and Windsorville Road for extended period.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ethan Roberge 860-872-9126.

No other details have been released.

NOW: #Vernon FD + PD on scene of car vs pedestrian on Talcottville rd @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8CvB5tkujb — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 28, 2018

