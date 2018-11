Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where a pedestrian was killed.

Police the accident happened in the area of Quinnipiac Ave near the intersection of Middletown Ave. Traffic in that area will be restricted due to the ongoing investigation.

Expect delays in the area of Quinnipiac Avenue and Middletown Avenue (Rt. 17) throughout the morning as the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit investigates a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred today. A vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 6:15 a.m. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) November 28, 2018

North Haven FD & PD on scene of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with CPR in progress. Expect heavy delays in the area of Quinnipiac Ave near the intersection of Middletown Ave. Please avoid the area as there will be an ongoing investigation throughout this morning. — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) November 28, 2018