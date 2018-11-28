Police investigating suspicious death in Windsor Locks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Windsor Locks.

Police arrived on scene at around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The victim is a 50-year-old man. Police said it was an isolated incident and there was a missing persons report associated with this address, but it's not clear if it is related to the death.

The incident is in an apartment complex near Main Street and Spring Street. Officers were seen walking in and out of an apartment and the area is taped off.

