VERNON -- Police are on the scene of a serious car vs. pedestrian accident on Talcottville Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tolland County Dispatch, Life Star has been requested due to life-threatening injuries. Police said Route 83 is closed between Regan Road and Windsorville Road for extended period.

No other details have been released.

NOW: #Vernon FD + PD on scene of car vs pedestrian on Talcottville rd @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/8CvB5tkujb — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 28, 2018

NOW: I84W down to 1 lane following this tour bus vs multiple vehicle crash in #Vernon near exit 64. https://t.co/J253rmj0hs — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) November 28, 2018