‘Santa? That’s messed up!’: Backlash over ‘lessons’ in ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

It’s a staple in many homes and the longest-running holiday special in television history, but Twitter users had some critical observations to share after Tuesday’s showing of “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
In it, Rudolph is booted out of the reindeer games over his “blinkin’ beacon.” He teams up with Hermey the Elf, also a misfit, along with Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster heading to the Island of Misfit Toys and back.
He eventually saves Christmas thanks to his big red nose.
The moral of the story? What makes us different also makes us special.
But right after the movie aired Tuesday night, Twitter users were quick to pick it apart, saying that certain scenes and the story’s lessons are actually pretty disturbing and sad.
Check it out:
Other reactions were actually pretty funny: