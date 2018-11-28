× Stamford Police investigating suspicious death

STAMFORD — Police are investigating the death of a woman at a local apartment complex.

Police said a 36-year-old woman died within the Southwood Square Complex. The identity of the female is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The death is suspicious, said police, and is under investigation by the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit. The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy this morning.

Hector Lopez, 42, was arrested Tuesday for withholding medical treatment from the victim. He is currently in the custody.

Police are asking anyone that has information related to this incident or who has had any recent contact with Hector Lopez to call Sgt. Christopher Broems at 203-977-4420.