× Teen robbed at bus stop in Windsor

WINDSOR — Police are looking for suspect in the robbery of a teen at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police said around 6:40 am. a 14 year old student was standing on the corner of Philip Henry Circle at Ford Road in Windsor waiting for the school bus when a 4 door black sedan pulled up. They said car was occupied by two black males described as appearing to be around 16 years of age.

The passenger exited the car and approached the teen and pushed the victim to the ground, slapping him several times on the head and took the victim’s cell phone.

Two neighbors, who were outside observed the incident and immediately ran toward the victim. The suspect ran back to the black car which then fled east on Ford Rd. toward Windsor Avenue. The teen was not injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact them at (860) 688-5273 ext. 512.

On Monday, a Wethersfield teen was also robbed while waiting for the bus.