AMBER Alert activated for teen taken from Western New York State

BYRON, NY — Police have issued an AMBER alert for a teen girl taken from Western New York who they believe might be in danger.

Shortly before 2 pm. on Thursday, Genesee County Sheriffs Office issued the alert after investigating a child abduction that occurred on West Bergen Road, in Byron, New York at about 8:00 am. The town is west of Rochester.

Police said Kamerie E. Elliot is a caucasian girl, approximately 14 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 4 feet 11 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. The child currently has blue hair.

The suspect, Guillermo Torres-Acevedo is a Hispanic male, approximately 22 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

The vehicle has been identified as a blue Dodge Journey, color blue with New York license plate number HHP5458.

The vehicle was last seen traveling North on West Bergen Road.

Police said the child was taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe she is in imminent danger of serious harm and or death.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’S Office at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.