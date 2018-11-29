Bloomfield students have Christmas ornaments hung in Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- A group of young students are bringing a taste of Connecticut to Washington D.C. for the National Christmas Tree lighting!

Carmen Arace Intermediate School in Bloomfield was chosen to make the ornaments for the display. The school is one of 56 across the country that made decorations for smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree.

The 56 trees represent each state, territory, and the District of Columbia as part of the 'American Celebrates' display.

A job well done, Bloomfield!