Cold night with temps in the mid 20s; Calm Friday

Tonight the wind dies down a bit under mainly clear skies.

Friday looks pretty good overall, but we're still not seeing any real warmth on the weather maps for the next couple days. Highs will be in the low/mid 40s. We'll have morning sunshine and afternoon cloud cover. There may be a few scattered rain/snow showers, but it really doesn't look like anything significant.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with highs again in the 40s. Rain arrives overnight, and will likely continue into Sunday morning. We're looking at around 0.5" to 1" of rain potential, so this storm doesn't look like a beast, but a decent soaking of rain is projected. After that soggy start to Sunday, we may dry off a bit in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows: Upper 20s inland, around 30 shoreline.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers overnight. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain. Highs: 50s.

