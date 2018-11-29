× Driver in serious condition following Vernon crash with tractor-trailer

VERNON — Police say a driver is in serious condition after a crash just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

police say the crash was on the 1100 block of Hartford Turnpike, and involved the truck and a car.

The driver of the car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

The driver remains in critical condition, and is currently in intensive care.

Police say his identity will not be released until they can find his family.

No charges have been filed.