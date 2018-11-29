Hartford police team up with shoe store to provide shoes for the the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It’s that time of year.

“Giving Tuesday” has passed but now, people and organizations are focusing on gathering gifts and toys for the less fortunate. But one unique organization has paired up with a Hartford cop and Fleet Feet to put boots and sneakers on the regions homeless.

Abby Sullivan-Moore of Footwear With Care works year-round to get the homeless on good footing and said most homeless people lack boots decent shoes socks and of course they walked everywhere in all kinds of weather.

Footwear with care is a nonprofit program that provides decent footwear and medical foot exams and other forms of support to homeless kids and adults in Hartford.

The program is growing fast and every year her team gets bigger and stronger.

“We are all a bunch of volunteer’s who work towards one cause, and that is helping our homeless friends in Hartford, who by the way could be anyone of us,” said Sullivan-Moore. "A guardian of the homeless and a national model for how police and our homeless lookout for one another will be helping. On Saturday we have our friends from Hartford police, officer Jimmy Barrett was the inspiration for this program."

Saturday is the important day, they need shoes. They’ll be at Fleet Feet on Farmington Ave in West Hartford from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. They take new or "close to new" boots, shoes and sneakers.